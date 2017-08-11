Kylie Jenner's Family Serenades Her for 20th Birthday and Dream and Saint Are Just the Cutest

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Fifth Harmony, Angel

Fifth Harmony Surprises Fans With New Music Video "Angel"

Pauly D, Jersey Shore, Reunion Road Trip

Watch Snooki, The Situation, Pauly D and More Jersey Shore Stars Reunite on Road Trip Reunion: ''We're a True Family''

Girl On Top

Girl on Top 2017: Nominate Your Favorite TV Actresses Now!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Day 2 of Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday celebrations were more family-friendly and filled with cuteness.

Sister Khloe Kardashian posted on her Snapchat Thursday a video of a small gathering of their loved ones, which also includes Kim Kardashian holding her 1 and 1/2-year-old son Saint WestKendall Jenner holding brother Rob Kardashian's 9-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner, who hosted the celebration in her home. In the sweet clip, the group sings "Happy Birthday" to Kylie, who is holding a friend's toddler daughter.

The women's grandmother and Kris' mother Mary Jo also attended the party, which featured a purple and white birthday cake and other sweet treats.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's 20th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday

BACKGRID

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday

BACKGRID

Also Thursday, Kylie, boyfriend Travis Scott, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson and other friends were photographed leaving a movie theater near their Los Angeles homes. The group watched Halle Berry's new thriller, Kidnap.

The celebrations were notably toned down from Kylie's first 20th birthday bash, a surprise party held Wednesday.

Scott, Tristan, her adult family members and other pals attended the event, which featured an ice sculpture of what appeared to be Kylie's naked body.

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 13th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.