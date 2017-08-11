Niecy Nash and Her Claws Crew Have Your Back In the Event of a Catastrophic Nail Salon Emergency

To say that the walls have completely closed in on Desna Simms would be an understatement.

As the first season of Claws, TNT's addictive new dramedy, has unfolded, our heroine has desperately fought to stay one step ahead of the crime bosses, drug dealers, cops, and presumed-dead boyfriends circling her in this bizarre corner of Manatee County, Florida, lest they all find out it was her who set this entire chaotic chain of events into motion. However, after last week's harrowing cliffhanger left her on the run as her unhinged, alive ex (Jack Kesy) and the Russian mafia exchanged bullets in an abandoned amusement park, the jig may finally be up.

"All hell breaks loose," star Niecy Nash, a revelation in this first season, told E! News ahead of the big finale. "There's a consequence to be paid by everybody for the decisions that they've made up to this point."