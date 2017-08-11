Salma Hayek Plays Chef and Babysitter for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Watch Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Confront an L.A. Store Selling Dangerous Fake Lip Kits: "This Is Crazy!"
Don't worry, Ryan Reynoldsand Blake Lively—Salma Hayek has everything under control.
The actress made herself quite at home at the Reynolds' abode, according to a newly shared photo from the star. In the action shot, Hayek, clad in an apron, took to the stove for some multitasking. In one hand, she stirred a mystery meal in a pot while in the other arm she held the couple's 10-month-old daughter, Ines.
While her face is turned away from the camera, it's the first time we've seen the tot since she made her public debut at dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony as a newborn back in December.
Plus, check out that kitchen! We can imagine baking enthusiast Blake whipping up all of the treats in there.
In the background of the photo, the baby's famous dad appears to be calling out to her while Salma smiles at the little lady.
"When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work," Hayek quipped in the photo's caption. It's no surprise the Oscar nominee is hanging out at this celebrity home—she's pals with both of the stars.
Most recently, she shot The Hitman's Bodyguard with Reynolds and co-starred with Lively in 2012's Savages. "I'm really close to his wife," Hayek recently told E!'s Sibley Scoles. "Blake is my girl."
Of course, the actress is no stranger to the art of multitasking as a mother herself to 9-year-old daughter, Valentina Pinault. She's even adjusted the roles she accepts to keep her family life strong.
As she told reporters in January, "When it comes to my career, what I do is I only do roles that are shot in a way that I'm never more than two weeks away from my family."