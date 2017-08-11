Salma Hayek Plays Chef and Babysitter for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Don't worry, Ryan Reynoldsand Blake Lively—Salma Hayek has everything under control.

The actress made herself quite at home at the Reynolds' abode, according to a newly shared photo from the star. In the action shot, Hayek, clad in an apron, took to the stove for some multitasking. In one hand, she stirred a mystery meal in a pot while in the other arm she held the couple's 10-month-old daughter, Ines.

While her face is turned away from the camera, it's the first time we've seen the tot since she made her public debut at dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony as a newborn back in December.

Plus, check out that kitchen! We can imagine baking enthusiast Blake whipping up all of the treats in there.