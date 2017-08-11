The Real Housewives of Dallas Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond & LeeAnne Locken Are Now BFFs (Yes, You Read That Right)

"Surprise! I'm friends with LeeAnne."

Cue the record scratch because when The Real Housewives of Dallas return for their second season on Monday, Brandi Redmond will have you wondering if pigs are flying down in the Lone Star State.

As she explains in this sneak peek from the season premiere, exclusive to E! News, she and her season one sparring partner LeeAnne Locken have put all their poop hat problems behind them and found themselves in a surprising friendship. "LeeAnne has been working on herself. She's in anger management and I'm super proud of her," she says in the clip below. "I've noticed a huge change in LeeAnne since last year when we did not get along. I think that LeeAnne wants to be a better person and I think that she's trying."