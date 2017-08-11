Girl on Top 2017: Nominate Your Favorite TV Actresses Now!

OK ladies, now let's get in formation!

Our Girl on Top tournament is about to begin, and that means we need your nominations. Who's your favorite TV actress? Who makes you cry? who makes you yell "Yassss!" on a regular basis? Who's acting skills are so out of this world that you can hardly even believe they're acting and not just living?

We desperately need to know, so send your nominations ASAP! All you have to do is tell us the name (and maybe the show) of your favorite TV actress of 2016 or 2017, from any primetime show on any network on TV, or any streaming service.