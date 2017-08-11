Girl on Top 2017: Nominate Your Favorite TV Actresses Now!

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Real Housewives of Dallas

The Real Housewives of Dallas Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond & LeeAnne Locken Are Now BFFs (Yes, You Read That Right)

The Munsters

The Munsters in Hipster Brooklyn? Get the Latest on All the TV Reboots and Revivals in the Works

Game of Thrones

Dear Game of Thrones: Please Do Not Hook Jon Snow Up with Daenerys Targaryen, We Beg You

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Girl On Top

Warner Bros./HBO/ABC/BBC

OK ladies, now let's get in formation!

Our Girl on Top tournament is about to begin, and that means we need your nominations. Who's your favorite TV actress? Who makes you cry? who makes you yell "Yassss!" on a regular basis? Who's acting skills are so out of this world that you can hardly even believe they're acting and not just living

We desperately need to know, so send your nominations ASAP! All you have to do is tell us the name (and maybe the show) of your favorite TV actress of 2016 or 2017, from any primetime show on any network on TV, or any streaming service. 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

You can either submit your nomination in the comments below, or you can nominate on Twitter using the hashtag #GirlonTop. Feel free to nominate multiple actresses, but you only need to submit each nomination once. 

Voting will begin on Monday with 64 contenders, so be sure to check back around noon P.T. when the tournament will officially begin. 

In the meantime, scroll on down to see the results of our 2017 TV Scoop Awards! 

Sense8, Jamie Clayton

Netflix

Best Drama

Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)

Runner Up: The 100 (The CW)

The Big Bang Theory

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Best Comedy

Winner: The Big Bang Theory

Runner Up: Modern Family (with Brooklyn Nine-Nine close behind)

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The CW

Best Drama Actress

Winner: Eliza Taylor (The 100)

Runner Up: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Article continues below

The 100, Bob Morley

The CW

Best Drama Actor

Winner: Bob Morley (The 100)

Runner Up: Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Brooklyn Nine Nine

Fox

Best Comedy Actress

Winner: Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Runner Up: Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)

Brooklyn Nine Nine

Fox

Best Comedy Actor

Winner: Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Runner Up: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Article continues below

Arrow

The CW

Best Couple

Winner: Oliver and Felicity (Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow)

Runner Up: Kala and Wolfgang (Tina Desai and Max Riemelt, Sense8)

 

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The CW

Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment

Winner: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)

Best actual kiss: Damon and Elena's reunion kiss (The Vampire Diaries)

Sexiest non-kiss moment: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)

Supergirl, Season 2

The CW

Breakout Star - Female

Winner: Katie McGrath (Supergirl)

Runner Up: Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)

Article continues below

Riverdale season 1 finale

The CW

Breakout Star - Male

Winner: Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Runner Up: Zach McGowan (The 100, Agents of SHIELD

Arrow

The CW

Best Fight

Winner: Oliver vs. Prometheus (Arrow finale)

Runner Up: The Conclave (The 100)

Once Upon a Time, Lana Parilla

ABC

Best Musical Moment

Winner: Regina singing "Love Doesn't Stand a Chance" (Once Upon a Time)

Runner Up: "I See You" playing as Clarke messages Bellamy (The 100

Article continues below

The Vampire Diaries

The CW

Best Shocker

Winner: Klaus' letter to Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)

Runner Up: Jace and Clary aren't brother and sister (Shadowhunters)

Sense8

Netflix

Worst Shocker

Winner: Wolfgang is taken by Whispers (Sense8)

Runner Up: Luna and Roan die (The 100)

Legends of Tomorrow, Emily Bett Rickards

The CW

Best Guest Star

Winner: Emily Bett Rickards (Legends of Tomorrow)

Runner Up: Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries)

Article continues below

Arrow, Josh Segarra

The CW

Best Villain

Winner: Prometheus/Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra, Arrow)

Runner Up: Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies, Outlander)

Once Upon a Time Season 6 Finale

ABC

Saddest Actor Exit

Winner: Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time)

Runner Up: Devon Bostick (The 100)

The Vampire Diaries finale

The CW

Saddest Death

Winner: Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries)

Runner Up: Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick, The 100)

Article continues below

Person of Interest

CBS

Best Series Finale

Winner: Person of Interest (CBS)

Runner Up: The Vampire Diaries (The CW)

 

Sense8, Season 2

Netflix

Saddest Cancellation

Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)

Runner Up: Girl Meets World (Disney Channel)

Riverdale season 1 finale

The CW

Best New 2016/2017 Show

Winner: Riverdale (The CW)

Runner Up: This Is Us (NBC)

Article continues below

The Gifted, Fox New Shows

Fox

Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show

Winner: The Gifted (Fox)

Runner Up: The Resident (Fox)

Wynonna Earp Season 2

Syfy

Best Cast on Social Media

Winner: Wynonna Earp

Runner Up: Outlander

The 100, Eliza Taylor, Alycia Debnam Carey

CW

Best Fandom

Winner: Clexa (Clarke and Lexa, The 100)

Runner Up: Bellarke (Clarke and Bellamy, The 100)

Article continues below

Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Derek Hough, World of Dance

Trae Patton/NBC)

Best Reality Show

Winner: World of Dance 

Best Reality Competition Show: World of Dance

Best Talk/Variety Show: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Best Reality/Docuseries: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

 

Derek Hough, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Best Reality Star

Winner: Derek Hough

Runner Up: Val Chmerkovskiy 

TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.