Kristen Bell Gives Advice to Those Still Heartbroken Over Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Split

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

Those were Kristen Bell's words of wisdom to fans mourning the loss of Hollywood power couple, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. The movie stars announced their decision to legally separate after eight years of marriage less than a week ago, and pop culture fanatics can't seem to shake the heartache.

Luckily, Dax Shepard's leading lady is here to save the day. E! News caught up with the Frozen star as she celebrated the launch of Naked Juice's #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign, where she told us, "I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was. If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone."

Kristen continued, "You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.' If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.'"