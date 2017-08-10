Kylie Jenner Celebrates 20th Birthday In Spectacular Fashion: What Did Travis Scott Get Her?

There are officially no more teenagers in the Jenner family!

Kylie Jenner turned 20 on Thursday, and celebrated the occasion the night before with a small gathering of family and friends. Plus, a giant ice sculpture of herself. The reality star and business woman is well on her way to becoming a billionaire, thanks to her multi-million dollar makeup company, and she definitely celebrated like one.

Kylie had an ice sculpture resembling her booty—yep, that happened—and a chocolate fountain and birthday cake. But, her best presents may have come from her boyfriend Travis Scott. The rapper spoiled his lady with a diamond necklace and a full-string orchestra on the morning of her birthday.

For more of the lavish details, check out the E! News clip above!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

