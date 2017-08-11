Watch Snooki, The Situation, Pauly D and More Jersey Shore Stars Reunite on Road Trip Reunion: ''We're a True Family''

A lot has changed in the last five years. From marriage to parenthood, these aren't the same twenty-somethings causing a commotion on the Jersey Shore.

While some things change, some things always stay the same. Pauly D is still rocking the same signature hairstyle. "So I tried a few different hairstyles in the last five years, and I couldn't get any of them to work," Pauly D confessed.

"I'm still all about that GTL lifestyle. Except there's levels to this now," Pauly D revealed. "Gym—there is now a gym in my home. Tanning—now spray tanning. Laundry—now you send it out."

