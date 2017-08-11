Dear Game of Thrones: Please Do Not Hook Jon Snow Up with Daenerys Targaryen, We Beg You

Don't do it, Game of Thrones.

We see you with your Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) scenes. We see how hot they are, and we see the way they occasionally look at each other, even if just for a second. And yes, we see the fact that they have no idea they're related. And yes, we see that this show is no stranger to incest.

And we also see your executive producers handing out nonsense like this:

"There's conflict and it's conflict between powerful people and then to make it all even more complicated, they're starting to be attracted to each other. So much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote. It's just the two of them in a small space, standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of it," David Benioff said, annoyingly.