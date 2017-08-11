Dear Game of Thrones: Please Do Not Hook Jon Snow Up with Daenerys Targaryen, We Beg You

The Real Housewives of Dallas Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond & LeeAnne Locken Are Now BFFs (Yes, You Read That Right)
Don't do it, Game of Thrones.
We see you with your Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) scenes. We see how hot they are, and we see the way they occasionally look at each other, even if just for a second. And yes, we see the fact that they have no idea they're related. And yes, we see that this show is no stranger to incest.
And we also see your executive producers handing out nonsense like this:
"There's conflict and it's conflict between powerful people and then to make it all even more complicated, they're starting to be attracted to each other. So much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote. It's just the two of them in a small space, standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of it," David Benioff said, annoyingly.
HBO
But, Game of Thrones, we know that (according to your own editing) Jon's real mother is Lyanna Stark, and his father is Rhaegar Targaryen, also known as Daenery's brother. Therefore, Dany is Jon's aunt and we hate to break it to you, but incest is gross, no matter how hot the two potential participants admittedly are, and no matter how many other Targaryens also married relatives. Plus, why would you want to ruin a twist like that by then hooking Jon up with a family member?
Sure, Jaime and Cersei do it all the time, but they're bad, Game of Thrones. They're bad people. Jaime seemed OK for a few minutes there a couple seasons ago, but now he's back to being all bad again, having sex with his sister and trying to kill the mother of dragons. And OK, Cersei's mostly just banking right now, but in an evil way.
HBO
We do not root for Cersei and Jaime either as people or as a couple, Game of Thrones, and don't you start trying to make it seem like we do.
And really, we get it. Too many of your age-appropriate hot people are related, and given what else you could be doing and have already been doing, aunt and nephew wouldn't be that bad. But it would still be very bad, Game of Thrones, and your dwindling number of potential couples is all your own fault. You should have thought of this lack of attractive young people earlier, and thrown in a few more hot people who aren't anyone's family members and who aren't about to die.
HBO
Let Missandei and Grey Worm fill your hot people having sex quota, or let either Dany or Jon join them. Bring back Jorah or Daario and let one or both of them give Dany the night of her life. We'd also take Sansa hooking up with Dany, since they are not related. Resurrect Ygritte like you resurrected Jon. Give the Tormund and Brienne fans what they've been asking for! Let Gendry stop rowing so he can come in and seduce everyone!
There really are a lot of options, Game of Thrones, if you can look past your hot leads for just a second and see that we all want to root for Jon and Dany, but as an alliance and a family, not as a couple.
Speaking of which, we know from the preview for this week's episode that Jon has heard from Bran, so can Bran hurry up and tell Jon that very important information about his parentage before he starts making out with his aunt? Thank you, that's all, please don't ruin our faves with incest, good night!
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.