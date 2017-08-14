Gigi Hadid Proves It's Time to Swap Your Sandals for Mules

Splash News
Splash News
We'll give you 17 additional reasons why, too.
Gigi Hadidproves it's time we swapped our sandals for mules—it's August 14, after all. Fall is fast approaching, so it's time to at least start thinking about the footwear changes you'll be making.
Luckily there's a particular shoe (mules, you guessed it) that make transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall as easy as possible. They're the backless shoes that will keep you a little warmer without having to change up your look, really, at all.
So with that said, take a scroll through the below 17 picks we've rounded up just for you!
Wear them with denim, tights, leggings...the possibilities are endless. Just make sure you wear them.
Zulu IV Mules, $125
Top Knot Mules, $395
Alaska, Was: $80, Now: $40
Article continues below
Amelia Studded Mules, $595
Dello Satin Mule, Was: $130, Now: $100
Alibelle Slides, Was: $80, Now: $60
Article continues below
Cross Strap Mules, $363
Marilyn Mules, $130
Princetown Loafer Mule, $650
Article continues below
Studded Loafer Mule, $395
Commute Sandal, $70
Article continues below
Coco Suede Mules, $795
Mules, $18
Ashwell Mule, $85
Article continues below
Dafne Sandal, Was: $80, Now: $50
Just slip them on...
And walk out the house.