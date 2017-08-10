Kendall Jenner Goes Sci-Fi in First Adidas Video Ad

It's Sinatra meets sci-fi for the supermodel's first-ever Adidas ad. In the third installment for the brand's "ORIGINAL is never finished" campaign, Kendall stars alongside James Harden, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti and Young Thug.
The short film certainly lives up to the name of the product it's designed to sell. Shots of Kendall in a glass capsule (major Fifth Element vibes) are set against imagery of Botticelli's Birth of Venus and DaVinci's Vitruvian Man, making us wonder if this is an ad for shoes or a glimpse at what the apocalyptic future looks like. If it's the latter, only sneakerheads survive.
To the back drop of Sinatra's classic "My Way," people zip around on go-carts in the desert, basket baller Harden floats in what looks like a pool of Gatorade and ice and a blow-up Statue of Liberty that could've come straight out of Coachella. Plus, the gold-embellished blazers are giving us some serious fall wardrobe inspo. Kendall steals the show, of course, rocking some classic Adidas gear and surviving a torrential pitchfork downfall.