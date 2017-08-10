Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford Split and Call Off Engagement

It's over for Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford.

The 41-year-old Basketball Wives star and 36-year-old former MLB player, who have been engaged for more than three years and share a 3-year-old son, broke up earlier this year.

"They did break up but it was over infidelity back in February," Lozada's rep said in a statement to E! News Thursday, without elaborating.

Crawford has not commented.