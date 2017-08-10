Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford Split and Call Off Engagement

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
It's over for Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford.
The 41-year-old Basketball Wives star and 36-year-old former MLB player, who have been engaged for more than three years and share a 3-year-old son, broke up earlier this year.
"They did break up but it was over infidelity back in February," Lozada's rep said in a statement to E! News Thursday, without elaborating.
Crawford has not commented.
Lozada and Crawford got engaged in December 2013. He proposed with a $1.4 million, 14.5 carat emerald-cut diamond ring. In March 2014, Lozada gave birth to their first child together and her second overall, son Carl Leo Crawford, who joined big sister Shaniece, the reality star's now-24-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
News of the split was first reported by Us Weekly. Lozada and Crawford had sparked breakup rumors recently by posting photos showing them taking separate trips.
"Right now they are focused on being responsible and loving parents to their 3-year-old kid," Lozada's rep said, adding that they are living apart but "do remain friends."
In 2015, Lozada announced on her OWN show Livin' Lozada that she had gotten pregnant again and suffered a miscarriage at six weeks. In December 2016, she said on The Real that she had had three miscarriages over the past year and a half and was struggling to have another baby.
"I'm open to wanting another child and if it happens, that's great," she told E! News in 2015. "But I also have my family and I'm awfully grateful for that."