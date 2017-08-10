Why Foundation Sticks Are Better Than Regular Coverup

Branded: Foundation Stick

If you're someone who wears foundation regularly, you're going to want to know about foundation sticks.

Have you heard of 'em? They're basically a hybrid between your handy concealer and your go-to liquid foundation. Think of it as a chubbier tube, perfect for everything from full-face coverage to quick touch-ups. Seriously, a few swipes of this stuff and any sign of redness or acne virtually disappears.

To use, simply apply the product in circular motions to your cheeks, forehead and chin. Then to blend, use your fingers to blend outward.

Even better: Most all of these are formulated to be extra-moisturizing, so in addition to giving you that dewy finish, blending it in is a breeze.

Branded: Foundation Stick

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick, $46

Branded: Foundation Sticks

NYX

NYX Mineral Stick Foundation, $10

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Cle De Peau

Cle De Peau Beaute Radiance Stick Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 17, $95

Branded: Foundation Sticks

COVER FX

COVER FX Cover Click Concealer + Foundation, $18

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Make Up For Ever

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation, $43

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation, $25

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Clinique

Clinique Chubby in the Nude Foundation Stick, $25

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Tom Ford

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick, $85

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Lancôme

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick SPF 21, $42

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York Fit Me! Oil-Free Stick Foundation, $8

Branded: Foundation Sticks

Hourglass

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, $46

Branded: Foundation Sticks

E.L.F.

E.L.F. Moisturizing Foundation Stick, $8

Did we mention these magic little sticks are buildable and long-wearing? Swoon. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

