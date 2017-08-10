Tiger Woods Clarifies His Relationship Status With Stylist Kristin Smith

According to several reports, Tiger Woods was at one point linked to Kristin Smith, a personal stylist and ex-wife of Dallas Cowboys player Gerald Sensabaugh.

In fact, just today, the DailyMail reported that the couple were vacationing together in the Bahamas at the end of July, enjoying some snorkeling and boating in his private yacht.

However, Woods immediately took to Twitter to denounce the story. "Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven't since last year," he wrote.