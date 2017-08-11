Victoria Justice Is Guilty of This '90s Middle School Look

We went back-to-school shopping with Victoria Justice, H&M and Girl Up...and this is what happened.
The former Nickelodeon star has a big heart and an even bigger eye for fashion, so it's only fitting we'd meet her downtown for somewhat of a fit sesh (with a twist) at H&M's Fig at 7th location. The twist? 10 lucky students (from the amazing organization that is Girl Up—who promote the health, safety, education, and leadership of girls in developing countries) get to go shopping with her.
So before we lost Victoria to the sea of excited tweens, we caught up with her to talk advice she'd give her 15-year-old self, her top three back-to-school must-haves and the one questionable outfit she was totally guilty of wearing in middle school.
"Always on the first day of school I would prep my outfit the night before—it was kind of a big deal—but as the school year went on I got lazier about it and just wanted to be comfortable," said the star. "Planning the outfits kind of just went to the wayside." Who else can relate? (Everyone's hand better be up.)
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
If you're currently going through that what-to-wear-on-your-first-day struggle, Victoria has some advice.
"I think the most important thing is to be comfortable—look cute, but be comfortable," the actress noted. "I always love a good hoodie, mostly because it's cold in those classrooms! And just be yourself, it's such a cheesy thing to say, but the "you" that you are naturally is awesome. Don't change to fit anyone else's expectations. Just do you!"
But were there middle school style moments she regretted? Kind of.
"I think there was definitely a time where people were doing the Ugg boots with the denim Abercrombie skirt thing," she confessed. "I did that for a little bit and it was maybe not the best. But it was cute at the time!"
We totally get it. But you know what's cute right now? The below H&M picks we've rounded up for you.
Captain's Cap, $18
Long Cardigan, $40
Cotton T-Shirt, $10
Shopper, $25
Tie Cotton Blouse, $30
Mom Jeans, $40
Slip-On Shoes, $30
Bag, $30
Cotton Tank, $7
Denim Bib Overalls, $35
Mesh Backpack, $30
Happy back-to-school shopping, everyone!
Keep Victoria's advice in mind.