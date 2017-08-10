The Most Wearable Celeb Hair Trend, According to Pinterest

Bored with your look? Ready for a change?
Your first stop is most likely our beauty page (shameless plug), then, of course, Pinterest. The social media platform holds the key to endless inspiration from bloggers, celebrities and normal people. Type in two or three words into the search engine, describing your hair (i.e. medium-length hairstyle) and you'll find yourself inundated with more-than-enough photos of appropriate styles (careful...it's addicting).
Out of the thousands of hairstyles on the hub, there's one that stands out: the textured lob. With Kerry Washington, Emilia Clarke, Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union and Emma Stone rocking the medium-length style, we knew it would be popular, but the trend has truly taken over. InStyle reports that the style is "the most-pinned hairstyle on Pinterest," with one photo garnering over 80K pins.
It's easy to comprehend why the trend has gained so much attention. It looks best with texture, so it can easily be your next wash-and-go look or with day(s)-old hair. If your hair is straight, beach waves and a little sea salt spray will give you the look without taking a long amount of time. Most wear it with a lob (read: long bob), but those with short hair can adopt the style as well. If your hair is too long, you can fake it. Plus, it just looks good all the time, at every occasion, on anyone.
This is style is going to be around for awhile.
Ready to get inspired? Take a look at the best short haircuts below.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A middle part with a very-slight bump is the way to go, based on the singer's 2017 Met Gala style.
Jackson Lee/GC Images
The Scandal star exemplifies the sultry appeal of the wet trend at the 2017 CFDA Awards. The best part: It's easy to do and looks best on semi-dirty hair.
Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Rachel's beach-wave bob is really all about color. Her sandy blond highlights add extra dimension to her waves.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Trés chic! To get the So You Think You Can Dance judge's style, part the hair at the highest part of your eyebrow, then add soft spirals in varying directions.
Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
The Empire star's auburn highlights take her hair from basic bob to stop-and-stare beauty.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Bella! The model gives waves to her brunette lob at the Cannes Film Festival.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star creates an ombre-like effect by adding honey blond to the ends and edges of her hair.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Bang it out! The singer adds a platinum blond hue, bangs and natural-looking texture to create a standout look.
Easy enough, right?
Are you going to try the style that's taken over Hollywood? Tell us below!