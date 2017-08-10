The Taylor Swift Groping Trial: Everything You Need to Know About Why the Singer Is in Court and Why It Matters to So Many Women

Taylor Swift's testimony in court today painted a most disturbing picture of what men think they can get away with—if they even think twice in the first place about whether how and where they touch a woman matters.

While the fight for female empowerment and equal treatment has become one of the foremost sociopolitical issues of the day, it's actually easier than ever to get complacent, to think, particularly if you're already in a place of privilege, well, we've got this, the problem is being solved, look at all the powerful women out there. It's getting better.

One look at social media on any given day should set anybody straight on that point.

With rampant sexism in the workplace (and all over the place) still more the norm than the exception, every voice that's raised in objection to accepting unacceptable treatment should be heard. Which is not to say that every case is a simple matter of right vs. wrong, good woman vs. bad man, or male perpetrator vs. female victim. The issues of harassment and assault are full of gray areas, and the people who are actually tasked with sorting these matters out—such as the jury now hearing Mueller v. Swift in Denver, or the judges who've been hearing the various motions firing back and forth between Kesha and Dr. Luke for the last three years, or the jury that recently couldn't agree on 2004-era sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby—could have widely divergent takes on the same set of information.