Where Does Tinsley Mortimer Rank Among All 99 Real Housewives?

When Sonja Morgan introduced the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City to her new house guest—and their new co-star—Tinsley Mortimer, we never would've thought that the temporary roommates would spend much of season nine at each other's throats.

But that's exactly what happened as Sonja attempted to (s)mother her house guest, who was returning to the Big Apple for good following a disastrous end to a relationship that involved Tinsley's arrest. Fights over whether Tinsley was acting grateful enough gave way to Page Six items echoing much of Sonja's same complaints, prompting an over-the-top season finale party complete with male models wearing shirts that read "Thank you, Sonja."