Will & Grace Officially Kicks Off Production With a Cute Behind-the-Scenes Message

A Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Relationship Retrospective Capped With a Chilling RHONY Reunion Preview
Honey, it's true, the gang is really back together. Will & Grace kicked off its revival season—season nine if you will—and officially began filming the new episodes. Series star Debra Messing marked the occasion on Instagram. Hey, she couldn't do that back in 2006 when the show ended.
In her post, Messing and costars Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes hammed it up.
"It's opening night," Messing said. "On Broadway," Mullally said over her shoulder. "No, wait, that's not right."
The Will & Grace revival has been expanded—and not just the episode count. NBC announced Will & Grace will be back for its second revival season, season 10 if you're keeping track.
You might be wondering, how is Will & Grace back after the finale that saw them with kids and jumped years into the future? Well, it just is. And it will be joked about.
"I kind of think the very…that was more or less a fantasy, it was a projection, that episode, into the future," David Kohan, the show's co-creator, told press at the 2017 TCA summer press tour. He said they looked at what they missed, which was the core of the show. "And I think what we missed was the dynamic between the four of them more than we missed the possibility of what their lives would be like as parents."
"We never would've gone in that direction if we thought we weren't ending the show," co-creator Max Mutchnick added.
"I mean, when we all came together and read, it felt like coming home. We laughed so hard. For the last year, at least I'll speak for myself, it's been a confusing time and I haven't laughed very much...It's just a crazy, beautiful thing that's happened," Messing said at TCA about returning to the world of Will & Grace.
Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC.
