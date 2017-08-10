Chrissy Teigen's Venice Vacation Style Is Affordable...Kinda

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
Venice is known for its water canals, Carnival, and now, Chrissy Teigen's incredible travel style.
Silk head wraps and printed jumpsuits? Yes please.
The model-turned-author has been sharing lots of photos of her Italian adventure, and if you're feeling jealous, you're not alone. Chrissy's nearly 14 million Instagram followers have been going crazy over her jungle-print ensembles, plunging necklines and oversized sunnies. And for good reason.
With hubby John Legend and their equally well-dressed daughter Luna in tow, Chrissy's vacation vibe is total Hollywood glam meets hot mama, and she's rocking it.
Sure, there are $900 head pieces in the mix, but there are also $18 hair accessories and even a few statement pieces on sale! So far, her Italian wardrobe is ringing in at least $8,000 for the finds below, but considering the model wore $13,500 worth of clothes just to the airport one time, we're considering this celeb wardrobe relatively affordable (for her).
This is not the first time we've seen Chrissy killing the fashion game in the land of love with her main man. The pair was married in Lake Como nearly four years ago (who could forget the multiple Vera Wang gowns?), which was also their first stop before Venice this time around.
Here's how to get the model's travel look, gelato not included.
Fabulous in Floral
Chrissy credited her stylist, Monica Rose, her makeup artist, Allan Avendano, and her hair stylist, John Ruggiero, for keeping her vacation look sharp.