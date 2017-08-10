Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Honeymoon in Italy and Share Gorgeous Photos

Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are honeymooning in Lake Como, Italy and they are not alone!

His brother and best man Val Chmerkovskiy and friend, maid-of-honor and wedding planner Nicole Volynets Gamer and her husband Ilya Gamer also flew there. Val's girlfriend Jenna Johnson stayed behind in the U.S. as she is competing on So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars season 14.

Maks and Peta did, however, travel without their 7-month-old son Shai.

"Missing our little Shai - this is our first trip away just the two of us," Peta wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of her walking up a flight of stone steps in the beautiful village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area.