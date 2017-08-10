Britney Spears Appears Shaken After a Fan Crashes Her Concert: "He's Got a Gun?"

"Crazy," indeed.

After taking a summer vacation, Britney Spears returned to the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday, performing at the AXIS auditorium inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After she sang "(You Drive Me) Crazy," a fan rushed the stage and attempted to get Spears' attention. "Are you guys having fun?" the pop star asked, unaware of the man's presence. Dancers blockaded the man as security guards surrounded Spears. "Is something OK?" she asked. "What's going on?"

Spears' knees buckled as she clutched one of her security guards and asked, "He's got a gun?"

The 35-year-old pop princess muted her microphone before being ushered backstage. Fans chanted support as Spears made a safe and swift exit. "We love you!" they said. "We love you!"