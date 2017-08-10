Flirting Fail! Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff's Romantic PDA Is Spoiled by...Condoms! Watch the Hilarious Famously Single Clip

Love is in the air and condoms are on the floor!

Just when you thought you had seen it all, the Famously Single gang has more hilarious moments up their sleeve! Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff have finally found their groove, and apparently the universe wants them to take it to the next level.

"After me and Karina's last date, we're so much better than we were the entire time here," Chad gushes in this clip from Sunday's season finale. "If I could give myself two weeks ago advice, it would be to go ahead and pursue what you want."

Could Chad finally be putting aside his playboy ways for a shot at real love? "Go ahead and just take the chance. Because by half-assing it, that just created more problems," Chad explains.