Kylie Jenner Gets Naked Ice Sculpture at 20th Birthday Party With Family and Travis Scott

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and multi-million dollar beauty mogul turned the big 2-0 on Thursday and celebrated the night before at a surprise party with family, friends and boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott. He gave her a diamond butterfly necklace. The two had recently gotten matching butterfly tattoos.

Kylie and her sisters documented the festivities on Instagram and Snapchat. Khloe Kardashian posted a video of Kylie's surprised reaction while stepping into the room and of the no-longer-teen star hugging her beau.

The party contained a chocolate fondue fountain, a sheet cake containing a photo of Kylie making a funny face and the ultimate conversation piece—a giant ice sculpture of a naked female body, seemingly Kylie's. Family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin posted on her Snapchat a video of Khloe licking its butt.