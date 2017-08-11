Watch Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Confront an L.A. Store Selling Dangerous Fake Lip Kits: "This Is Crazy!"

This is not OK.

On Sunday's brand new episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner learns that imposters are selling fake Lip Kits and other Kylie Cosmetics products to fans. The bogus beauty products are actually pretty dangerous and upsetting fans, so Kylie goes to check them out in person.

In this sneak peek clip, Kylie and BFF Jordyn Woods drive to downtown L.A. where they find a stand selling tons of knock-off Kylie Cosmetics.

"Yeah, I'm really nervous," Jordyn says in the car. "I'm so nervous," Kylie adds.