Blac Chyna Makes an Apparent Dig at Rob Kardashian in Belly's "P.O.P." Video

Blac Chyna has finally fired back at Rob Kardashian—in her own special way, of course.

The 29-year-old reality star modeled lacy lingerie in the new music video for Belly's "P.O.P. (Power of P---y)," which premiered on YouTube at midnight. Filmed in late July and helmed by Director X, the clip also features video vixens Kharris Macey, Delianna Urena and Isha van Dijk.

Chyna lip-synced a little bit in the video, in addition to caressing her curves and licking her lips. Towards the end of the video, Chyna gave a smirk and an eye-roll as Belly rapped, "You were seduced by her sin / Don't let Lucifer in /She took you for everything / You let her do it again."

Was Chyna sending a message to Kardashian? Many users on social media seem to think so. Chyna has not said whether the apparent Kardashian jab was intentional. But, the lyrics have raised some eyebrows, considering she is in the midst of a legal battle with her former fiancé.