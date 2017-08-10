Blac Chyna Makes an Apparent Dig at Rob Kardashian in Belly's "P.O.P." Video

The 29-year-old reality star modeled lacy lingerie in the new music video for Belly's "P.O.P. (Power of P---y)," which premiered on YouTube at midnight. Filmed in late July and helmed by Director X, the clip also features video vixens Kharris Macey, Delianna Urena and Isha van Dijk.
Chyna lip-synced a little bit in the video, in addition to caressing her curves and licking her lips. Towards the end of the video, Chyna gave a smirk and an eye-roll as Belly rapped, "You were seduced by her sin / Don't let Lucifer in /She took you for everything / You let her do it again."
Was Chyna sending a message to Kardashian? Many users on social media seem to think so. Chyna has not said whether the apparent Kardashian jab was intentional. But, the lyrics have raised some eyebrows, considering she is in the midst of a legal battle with her former fiancé.
Last month, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian in response to his social media outburst on July 5. In an interview with ABC News, she recalled feeling "devastated" after her ex published nude photos of her on Instagram, accused her of doing drugs and more. "This is a person that I trusted," she told broadcast journalist Linsey Davis. "I just felt betrayed."
In his rant, Kardashian claimed Chyna used him for "fame and fortune," as Davis put it. But Chyna didn't agree with that theory. "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians," she argued, insisting that she once really loved him. "Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite."
In a recent interview with Complex, Chyna's BFF Amber Rose said that their having a child out of wedlock wasn't a "mistake," adding, "It wasn't an entrapment. It wasn't anything like that."
"You know, people look at Chyna and they just go, 'Oh, she got Rob's everything. Child, she's taking Rob's money.' [But] she's not that type of person, and neither am I. We're not out trying to finesse mother f--kers. We have our own money! People fail to realize...me and Chyna got money. We're straight. I remember when her and Rob met, how they fell in love and how happy they were. They're just not happy anymore," the host said. "That's life. It just happens."
So, where do the exes go from here?
With an 8-month-old daughter to take care of, Chyna said, "We're going to do the best we can."