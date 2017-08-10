Jimmy Kimmel's Baby Boy Visits Dad at Work 3 Months After Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel's baby boy is all smiles and already visiting his dad at work after undergoing a major health scare as a newborn.

In May, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said in an emotional announcement on his show that he and wife Molly McNearney recently welcomed their second child together, William John Kimmel, and that the baby had undergone heart surgery to treat a congenital defect. Kimmel later said the boy, nicknamed Billy, was "doing very well." In late July, Kimmel said he was three months old and "doing great."

"He's doing great," Kimmel reiterated to The Hollywood Reporter in comments posted Thursday. "Young Billy made his first visit to our office today."

The outlet posted a photo of a Billy smiling while being held on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 1.