The Crown Season 2 Trailer Is Here and It's Filled to the Brim With Royal Drama

Queen Elizabeth II is sick of rumors starting. At least she is in The Crown season two, starring Emmy nominee Claire Foy as the monarch.

The new season, which kicks off December 8 on Netflix, is set between 1956-1964 and will be Foy's final turn as the Queen of England.

"The rumors still have not gone away. I have learned more about humiliation in the last few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime," Foy's Queen Elizabeth says in a voiceover in the new trailer below.