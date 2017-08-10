Good Morning America's Lara Spencer Rocks Her Abs on Vacation

Talk about fitspo!
While the rest of the Good Morning America team was cooped up on set this week, co-host Lara Spencer was off and headed to Nantucket. The 48-year-old broadcaster documented the trip on Instagram and caught fans' attention with a particular shot of herself rocking a crop top, bikini bottom and a set of sculpted abs.
"Serious abs Lady," one fan wrote on the image. "Holy abs. You look great," another remarked.
While she once competed as a college swimmer at Penn State, these days the journalist sticks to tennis to work up a daily sweat. "Tennis is my favorite way to unwind and it's a great family activity," she previously told Shape.
Of course, Spencer has not forsaken the pool. "I enjoy swimming laps—it's a great workout and also allows me to get into a meditative state so it's very relaxing. I love the quiet and the rhythm of swimming," she told Parade.
If the weather isn't quite right for a swim, Spencer heads inside. "I turn to yoga, preferably in a warm room, during the cold months. I do yoga year round but find myself craving it more in the fall and winter."
However, the passionate tennis player likes the fact that she can hit the court year round. "As a former athlete, I love the competition. I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!" she told the magazine. "I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."
Six-pack abs seem to run in the Hemsworth family.
Jillian totally has one of the best bodies in Hollywood!
How incredible is her body?!
Colton Haynes showed the world his abs on social media!
Selena shared this sexy photo of her hot bikini body on social media.
How amazing does Christina look in this photo?!
How incredible are Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello's abs?!
The ladies of Total Divas have awesome abs!
Vanessa is often spotted leaving the gym, and the results clearly show. She looks amazing!
The Brit hunk's body is rock hard!
Her body is stunning!
Prince Harry showed everyone his abs while playing soccer last year.
The blockbuster star got into tip-top shape for Guardians of the Galaxy.
Eddie put his abs on display in a poster for the movie Jupiter Ascending.
The Aussie actor seems to get more ripped with age!
Rosie and her jaw-dropping abs were spotted leaving the gym.
No wonder Eva Mendes couldn't keep her hands to herself during this Calvin Klein shoot.
She has the best breakover bikini body!
Can we all take a minute to appreciate Ansel's abs?
*BRB, putting on our sneakers*