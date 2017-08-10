Good Morning America's Lara Spencer Rocks Her Abs on Vacation

Lara Spencer

Instagram

Talk about fitspo!

While the rest of the Good Morning America team was cooped up on set this week, co-host Lara Spencer was off and headed to Nantucket. The 48-year-old broadcaster documented the trip on Instagram and caught fans' attention with a particular shot of herself rocking a crop top, bikini bottom and a set of sculpted abs. 

"Serious abs Lady," one fan wrote on the image. "Holy abs. You look great," another remarked. 

While she once competed as a college swimmer at Penn State, these days the journalist sticks to tennis to work up a daily sweat. "Tennis is my favorite way to unwind and it's a great family activity," she previously told Shape

