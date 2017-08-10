Good Morning America's Lara Spencer Rocks Her Abs on Vacation

Talk about fitspo!

While the rest of the Good Morning America team was cooped up on set this week, co-host Lara Spencer was off and headed to Nantucket. The 48-year-old broadcaster documented the trip on Instagram and caught fans' attention with a particular shot of herself rocking a crop top, bikini bottom and a set of sculpted abs.

"Serious abs Lady," one fan wrote on the image. "Holy abs. You look great," another remarked.

While she once competed as a college swimmer at Penn State, these days the journalist sticks to tennis to work up a daily sweat. "Tennis is my favorite way to unwind and it's a great family activity," she previously told Shape.