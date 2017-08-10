Rita Ora Isn't Wearing Your Average Denim Skirt

We've said it before and we'll say it again (and again, and again), denim will never go out of style—mainly becaise there's never a shortage of new kinds.

Which brings us to Rita Ora in this edgy Death by Dolls skirt.

You're used to keeping lace-up details on top (in T-shirt form, on bodysuits, etc.) and even your footwear, so why not try it on the bottom? This fresh way to wear criss-crossed style is something to pay attention to (think: it'll add instant cool-girl factor to any outfit).