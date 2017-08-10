Pink Returns With "What About Us," the First Single From Beautiful Trauma

Pink has never been one to color inside the lines.

On Thursday, she debuted the lyric video for "What About Us." It's the first single from her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, available for pre-order before its Oct. 13 release date.

"What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers? / What about us? / What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disasters?" the singer roared. "What about love? What about trust? / What about us?"

Addressing her 2.1 million Instagram fans, Pink said, "I could not be more excited right now."

"I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had," the Grammy-winning singer wrote. "Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ryan Aylsworth/RCA Records

"What About Us" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, iTunes and Spotify.

In December, Pink welcomed her second child. The pop star—whose biggest hits include "Get the Party Started" and "So What"—took a break from the music industry to focus on her family.

But now she's back and better than ever. Pink will perform at sold-out concerts in Berlin Friday and Saturday, and she has several shows scheduled in the U.K. and the U.S. through September.

The singer co-wrote every song on Beautiful Trauma and worked with Jack Antonoff, busbee, Greg Kurstin, Steve Mac, Max Martin, Johnny McDaid, Julia Michaels and Shellback, among others. The album includes 13 original songs: "Beautiful Trauma," "Revenge," "Whatever You Want," "What About Us," "But We Lost It," Barbies," "Where We Go," "For Now," "Secrets, "Better Life," "I Am Here, "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" and "You Get My Love."

Pink most recently teamed up with Sia and Stargate for "Waterfall." Her last album, The Truth About Love, came out in 2012 and spawned six singles: "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)," "Try," "Just Give Me a Reason (feat. Nate Ruess)," "True Love, "Walk of Shame" and "Are We All We Are."

