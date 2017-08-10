A Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Relationship Retrospective Capped With a Chilling RHONY Reunion Preview

The Mist Star Luke Cosgrove Takes the E!Q: What You Need to Know About the Australian Actor Right Now
Please don't let this Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen segment be about Tom. It's about Tom.
Andy Cohen took viewers on a trip down memory lane, recapping Luann de Lesseps' relationship with Tom D'Agostino, from the hush-hush start to the Miami bombshell and right up to finale (and the de-mic moment). Still in the finale, Luann said, "After all we've been through, Tom's still here and that says everything. I was on a mission to make this work, and I did. And guess what? I'm happy and that's all that matters."
Well, things didn't exactly turn out that way. Luann announced on Twitter that she was divorcing Tom and she jetted off to Switzerland on a getaway. But before she left—even before she filed for divorce—Luann and The Real Housewives of New York City stars filmed the season nine reunion.
In part one of the reunion, which Andy played a preview of, the host asked Luann what she would do if she found out Tom cheated on her. "I would definitely leave," she said.
During season nine of RHONY, Tom was caught on camera making some questionable comments, like his wedding ring being a ball and chain. Andy asked Luann about that.
"I'm going to talk to him about how that might come off," she said. But the ladies, including Bethenny Frankel and Tinsley Mortimer, wanted Luann to address how it made her feel, not how it looks.
"You have the countess shield up. If I saw the episode last night that you just saw, I'd be crying in the bathroom," Bethenny said.
"Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?" Luann asked.
Back in the WWHL Clubhouse, guest Bridgett Everett had to make one statement. "I don't understand why Bethenny has to double-down on Luann's pain," she said. "It's very hard to watch."
