20 Beauty Lessons We've Learned from Kylie Jenner

When your makeup brand is worth $420 million, you know a thing or two about beauty.

Think about it: Every day thousands of people watch Kylie Jenner's Snapchat to watch the star bathe in "good lighting" with a full-on makeup look. Her noteworthy eyeshadow, brilliant highlights and bold brows are enough to make you miss the loud rap music playing or perhaps clothing in disarray in the background. And, it keeps you coming back with its promise of beauty inspiration.

It was hard to imagine that anyone could top Kim Kardashian's selfie-made journey from reality television star to beauty mogul. Then, Kylie found a similar success on Instagram's younger sibling, Snapchat, and built Kylie Cosmetics to solidify her popularity. Yet, they aren't competing. They're supportive. As a big sis, you can only imagine that Kim has pride in Kylie's large contributions at such a young age (Plus, Kim's still the reigning beauty queen).