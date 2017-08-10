John Boyega, James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor Parody Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine"

John Boyega sure gets around.

On CBS' The Late Late Show Wednesday, James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor fought over the Detroit star, all while parodying Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" music video from 1998.

Corden, wearing silk pajamas, sang Brandy's verses, while Tambor, dressed in a plaid PJ set, sang Monica's verses. Boyega was cast as the Casanova—a role Mekhi Phifer had originated. (Whether Corden and Tambor were aware of Brandy and Monica's new feud is anyone's guess.)

The parody started just as the video did—with a threatening phone call.

"Excuse me," Corden began. "Can I please talk to you for a minute?"

"I'm kind of busy. What's up?" Tambor said. "You know, you sound familiar."