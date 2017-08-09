The Bachelorette's Eric Bigger Says Rachel Lindsay Made a Mistake Picking Bryan Abasolo

Eric Bigger is not so supportive of Rachel Lindsay's happily ever after.

After The Bachelorette's controversial season finale where the Texas-based attorney accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo, her second runner-up stopped by the Almost Famous podcast to share his point of view on Rachel's pick. (Spoiler alert: Eric called Bryan the "rebound.")

"Honestly, from watching the show last night for the first time, I don't think she picked the right man in that moment," Bigger admitted to co-hosts and fellow Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti.

He said that while filming the ABC reality series, Bryan seemed like the obvious frontrunner. But upon watching the finale, where Rachel bid an emotional farewell to Peter Kraus over his reluctance to pop the question, Bigger's perception shifted. "I felt bad for [Bryan,]" he shared. "It seemed like he was a rebound."