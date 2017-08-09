The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Wants to Celebrate the Lives of the Victims

"We're telling the story backwards," Murphy revealed. "The first episode obviously deals with the literal murder itself, and then we tell the story in reverse."

"We really get to examine the victims," he explained, referring to not only Gianni Versace, but everyone affected by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. "In many ways, we're trying to bring to life and celebrate those people that Andrew Cunanan snuffed out."

According to Murphy, the show will dive into why Cunanan (played by Darren Criss) killed the five people he killed, but it's also about the state of society in 1997.

"I think it's more than why he was killed, it's sort of why it was allowed to happen," Murphy said. "We're tying to talk about a crime within a social idea...Versace, who was the last victim, really did not have to die."