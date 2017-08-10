Hollywood’s Endless Amore for Italy: A Celebrity Guide to Europe’s Boot

Of course, when romance fails, there's still pizza. Known equally for its food as it is for its sights, Italy has always been the destination to feed not only your wanderlust, but also literally your belly. As Julia Roberts' character in Eat, Pray, Love says mid-bite in Naples, "I'm in love. I'm having a relationship with my pizza."

"You can throw caution to the wind and eat what you want and say what you want and date who you want," Vanity Fair writer Sarah Ball told NPR, describing how Italy is depicted in film. "That sort of thing...I think it represents, in these movies, the dissolution of rules."

While the heartbreak isn't exactly a selling point, the romance, adventure, culinary delights and overall shock to the system Italy seems to promise in these fictional films is enough to make you book a flight in real life—and that's precisely what the stars do.