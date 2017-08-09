Big Brother's Mark Jansen 100-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation Will Leave You Inspired

In the game of Big Brother, there technically is only one winner. But long before one contestant entered the house, he may have already conquered the game of life.

While fans may know Mark Jansen as a personal trainer who has a tight alliance with fellow house guest Elena Davies, E! News has discovered a surprising fact about the Grand Island, New York resident.

As it turns out, Mark went through a weight-loss transformation long before appearing on the CBS reality show.

In new photos that appeared on Reddit, fans learned that the 26-year-old didn't used to be so physically fit.

"I played football for a year at University Buffalo and I graduated. I was a big boy," Mark told Big Brother alum Jeff Schroeder. "I weighed about 330-340 and then I knew I had to get in shape."