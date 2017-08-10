WAGS Miami Stars Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Claudia Sampedro and More Flaunt Their Love: See the Cast's Cutest Couple Pics!

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Celebrity Exes Vacationing

How Celebrity Exes Survive Vacationing Together (Hint: Luxury Goes a Long Way)

Vacation Like a Star Week, Italy

Hollywood’s Endless Amore for Italy: A Celebrity Guide to Europe’s Boot

Pink, What About Us

Pink Returns With "What About Us," the First Single From Beautiful Trauma

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Take a walk on the beach, draw a heart in the sand…

Even in a city with parties until dawn and temptation around every corner, the couples of WAGS Miami prove true love can still exist within the world of professional sports.

From Ashley Nicole Wheeler and Philip Wheeler's playful beach dates to Claudia Sampedro and Julius Peppers' romantic vacations, the stars of the show, including new cast members Kayla Cox and Faven Liuget, have no problem flaunting their affection for their significant others.

Keep scrolling to check out theWAGS Miami couples' cutest pics!

Photos

WAGS Miami Stars' Hottest Pics

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Yacht Life

Claudia Sampedro and her man Julius Peppers cool off from the heat during a family vacation in Costa Rica with their children. The model captioned the cute Instagram photo, "Just two cool kids with our very own small gang."

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

Married Moments

Newlyweds Ashley Nicole Wheeler and Philip Wheeler get frisky on this beach in this Instagram snapshot, which she captioned, "Married life be like..."

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Kiss, Kiss

Model Kayla Cox plants a sweet smooch on husband Eric Fornataro's cheek in a lovey-dovey selfie. The baseball pitcher simply wrote, "Typical beach afternoon."

Article continues below

WAGS Miami, Faven Liuget, Instagram

Instagram

Feel the Glow

Faven Liuget and her hubby, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget, find the perfect lighting for a quality couple's selfie.

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Back to Work

Claudia and Julius bask in the last few moments of their vacation before the start of another football season. "An offseason done right. It's always bittersweet seeing him take off for camp but here's to a great season with the @Panthers and more memorable moments like this. It's about to get real #FootBallSeasonisBack #Peppers90," she wrote on Instagram.

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

'Til Death

"6 days until @philgood50 is stuck with my craziness forevvvaaaa!!!!" Ashley posted with this sweet selfie before their wedding.

Article continues below

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Instagram

Instagram

Honeymoon Heat

The couple makes it look sexy on their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Domincan Republic.

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Sunset Stroll

Kayla and Eric take in the Miami Beach sunset side by side.

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

The kisses don't stop! Claudia and her longtime love lock lips while soaking up the sun on vacation. "And the weather so breezy, man why can't life always be this easy," she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

Fan Favorite

Ashley is her husband's biggest fan while cheering on the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome.

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Stolen Moments

The baseball player seizes the moment to give his wife a little smooch.

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Miami Nights

Claudia and her NFL baller step out to celebrateWAGS Miami co-star Astrid Bavaresco's swimsuit line, Hera Swim.

Article continues below

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

Date Night

Ashley and Phil strike a pose while enjoying an intimate dinner date in Miami.

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Got Your Back

Beach bums! Kayla's literally got her man's back.

WAGS Miami, Faven Liuget, Instagram

Instagram

New Year, Same Love

Faven and her husband ring in the New Year with a cute kiss for good luck.

Article continues below

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Black Tie Only

Julius and Claudia look like a million bucks while enjoying the festivities at a friend's wedding reception.

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

Magic Memories

Throwback! Ashley reminisces on Philip's marriage proposal at The Villa Casa Casuarina (aka the Versace Mansion) with this poolside Instagram photo.

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

But First...Coffee

Something is brewing between this WAGS Miami couple during their stop at Titletown Brewing Co. in Green Bay, Wis. Could it be love?

Article continues below

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Comfy & Cozy

Julius and Claudia settle in for a relaxing night at home—slippers included!

WAGS Miami, Faven Liuget, Instagram

Instagram

Match Masters

Great minds think alike! Faven and Corey are twinning in red for a weekend trip to Las Vegas.

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Suicide Squad

Come here, puddin'! Claudia and her man get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as Harley Quinn and The Joker from Suicide Squad.

Article continues below

Awwwwww!

TAGS/ Shows , WAGS Miami , E! Shows , Couples , Miami , VG , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.