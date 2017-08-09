How to Achieve Full Brows in Less Than 5 Minutes

Straight brows, boy brows, gilded gold brows, no brows—we're clearly obsessed with the hair above our eyes.

And, it's with good reason. They're the foundation to any makeup look. If you get it right, your brows will be the supporting character to a flawless face. But, if you get it wrong, they will be the only thing that people notice. It all starts with the brows whether your getting glam or going for a natural look.

Great news: Zendaya-level eyebrows don't take a lot of time. You just need the basic steps, an eyebrow pencil and brow gel.