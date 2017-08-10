How Celebrity Exes Survive Vacationing Together (Hint: Luxury Goes a Long Way)

Location, Location, Location: If emotions are going to be all over the place anyway, they may as well be somewhere awesome. In tenuous times (or in any times, really), famous families don't go to pedestrian locales to regroup.

The Bahamas, being not too far away from the continental U.S., is obviously a popular destination, as is the Hawaiian island of Maui, which is where Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie divorce-mooned last year with their son, Luca.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is also super convenient for L.A.-based celebs, whether they want a quick weekend away or a longer stay, and it's where Paltrow and Martin took Moses and Apple for spring break in 2015.

Despite the stroll-on-the-beach moments, Paltrow insisted last year that Martin is "like my brother. I'm really close to him. We're a family. Even though we're not in a romantic relationship, we're a true family and we like to do things to reinforce that we're a family for the children [and] for each other."

And though celebs are famous for going where it's warm in the winter, snow-centric vacays are always a crowd pleaser, too, and ritzy Aspen is a popular destination among the jet set. Heidi Klumand Seal, her ex-husband of now five years (though only officially divorced for a few) brought their four children to the Colorado resort town for this past winter holiday season—reportedly the first time Seal had joined in on the annual tradition since the split, though he and Klum have frequently been spotted out with the kids in the L.A. area over the years.

"You always make it work [for the kids]. You just do," Klum told Entertainment Tonight in February, acknowledging that it hasn't always been easy for her and Seal, whom she renewed her vows with every year on their anniversary until they split up in 2012.