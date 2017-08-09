Twitter Has No Chill Over Brandy's Birthday Post for Whitney Houston and Now She's Blaming Monica

There's some drama surrounding Brandy Norwood and Monica Brown, but this time it's been ignited by Twitter.

It all went down after Monica shared a birthday message honoring Whitney Houston early this morning. She posted a black and white photo of the late icon with the caption, "Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy ... You still inspire many & touch hearts daily... You will forever be the greatest .... You will forever be missed."

Several hours later, Brandy took to Instagram to share her own post, which included a collage of photos of herself and Whitney together.