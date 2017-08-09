Jessica Biel Shares Her Daily Workout Routine & $18 Splurge

Where can you get the latest info about Jessica Biel's workout habits?

Reddit.

The Sinner star was on the discussion forum for her first time ever, answering all kinds of questions about her new show and beyond. So when asked about health and fitness, Biel did not hold back. "I go back and forth between yoga and circuit training," she wrote about her daily exercise routine.

While Biel has be known to work out with trainer Jason Walsh, whose clients typically use body climbing exercise machines, her Reddit advice took a different direction. The 7th Heaven alum shared a link to the website YogaGlo, which offers thousands of professionally-filmed online yoga and mediation classes. "You can do it all, anytime, anywhere. I'm not affiliated with them AT ALL, just think they're a really good resource," she said.