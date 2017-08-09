Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's ''Camp Winnipesaukee'' Sketch Breaks Tonight Show Record

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The late-night dynamic duo that is Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon is a gift that keeps on giving.
During Tuesday evening's installment of the Tonight Show, the former boy-bander and Fallon reprised their hilarious pre-teen characters for a Camp Winnipesaukee-themed sketch. Comedian Keegan Michael-Key joined the IRL buddies as their quirky camp counselor and Billy Crystal brought the laughs as J.T. and Jimmy's fellow camper.
The episode was such a hit, in fact, that the Tonight Show earned its highest Tuesday rating in viewers ages 18-49 in the local people meters since February 2016. It also matched the show's highest metered-market household rating since January.
Other guests on the Aug. 8 telecast included Derek Hough and a performance from singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.
Additionally, the Tonight Show dominated its timeslot by beating the combined ratings of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in adults 18-49 in the local people meters.
Not too shabby, right?
Whenever Timberlake makes an appearance on the late-night host's show, it's an automatic hit. In less than 24 hours, almost one million people have viewed the pair's latest ''Camp Winnipesaukee'' sketch on YouTube and is well on its way to breaking even more records.
