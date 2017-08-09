Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! Crew Created a Kardashian Tent For Her on Set: "My Happy Place"

Jennifer Lawrence is still keeping up with the Kardashians!

Jennifer covers the September issue of Vogue and revealed to the magazine that her love for the Kardashians is as strong as ever. During the filming on her newest movie Mother!, Jennifer shared that things got a bit dark, so the crew created a Kardashian tent for her.

What's a Kardashian tent you ask? A tent with pictures of the Kardashians and episodes of their hit E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop, which J.Law called her "happy place."

"I can give one solid hour of my life away for the Kardashians," Jennifer dished. However, Jen's new boo and director of the film, Darren Aronofsky, wasn't as into it. "He just finds it so vastly disappointing," the actress explained.

So what else did Jen have to say about her new man? Watch the clip above for more of J.Law's candid interview!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

