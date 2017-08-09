Leah Remini Questions Why Elisabeth Moss Continues to Support the Church of Scientology

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for COS
If Leah Remini finds herself running into famous Church of Scientology members, she may not expect a warm hello.
As the star of A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath documentary series, the actress has been more than critical of the organization.
But after receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Leah will likely find herself mingling with fellow nominees. If the opportunity came to cross paths with Church of Scientology member and fellow Emmy nominee Elisabeth Moss, Leah shared her perspective.
"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," Leah shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public."
She continued, "But she believes that I'm an antisocial personality—because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position."
The publication went on to ask Leah what could happen if they come face-to-face at the Governor's Ball after they won awards in their respective categories. Would she congratulate her fellow winner?
"I would, of course," Leah shared. "I don't hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she's continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families."
She added, "That's for her to learn—just as I needed to learn it." Elisabeth is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.
The Church of Scientology continues to fight back against Leah's critiques and allegations about the organization. In addition to encouraging readers to learn more about the church by visiting its website, a spokesperson called Leah's behavior "dangerous and irresponsible."
"Leah Remini's false attacks on the Church of Scientology, in an effort to drum up publicity for her equally false 'docuseries,' is truly despicable. Leah Remini's 'reality' show Aftermath is really Leah Remini: After Money. It is nothing more than a scripted, rehearsed, acted and dramatized work of fiction," their statement read in part. "Like the other anti-Scientologists in her program, she was expelled from the Church years ago for unethical conduct."
The statement continued, "Sadly, Remini continues to spread her false allegations in an effort to garner publicity for an equally false program. Remini has continuously harassed and maligned her former religion, which she herself admits provided her help and support for most of her life."
A new season of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath begins Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on A&E.