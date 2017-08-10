EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner Worries She's Getting ''Taken Advantage of'' by Her Squad on Life of Kylie: ''I Do Have Limits as a Boss''

Is Kylie Jenner's squad getting "too comfortable"? 

In this exclusive preview from Sunday's brand new episode of Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old worries she's getting taken advantage of by her glam team, especially after her stylist Tokyo Stylez keeps bringing his boyfriend Chris to hang out during her glam sessions. 

"So I need to talk to you. I wanted to ask you something," Tokyo says to Kylie's assistant Victoria in the clip. "My Chris said that he can't be around no more during glam sessions and stuff and this and that."

Victoria explains, "So we're trying this new thing where whenever she needs glam, only the people that need to be there have to come. Kylie said. ‘If I request Tokyo, I just want Tokyo. I don't need someone else to come.'"

"Is he mad?" Victoria asks Tokyo, who admits Chris is a little "hurt."

In her confessional, Kylie explains, "I do have limits as a boss. I hate conflict, but I also learned you can't really let people working around you get too comfortable because that's when you get taken advantage of. It's happened way too many times with my family."

"I think after what happened to Kim, they're trying to keep it more professional," Victoria tells Tokyo. "It wasn't personal."

Watch the clip to see the drama unfold!

