Beyoncé Sizzles in Crop Top and Daisy Dukes for Sexy Photo Shoot

Beyoncémost definitely woke up like this.

The music superstar and new mom to twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter shared photos from an impromptu photo shoot ahead of attending Kendrick Lamar's Staples Center tour stop in Los Angeles last weekend. Fellow concertgoers spotted Queen Bey rocking out to the rapper with daughter Blue Ivy Carter and bestie Kelly Rowland, and now the A-lister is breaking down her sexy concert attire.

Beyoncé, who is approaching the two-month marker since giving birth, rocked a yellow graphic T-shirt by Fila ($60) and a pair of cut-off shorts with lace-up sides from Coal 'N Terry ($98) that exposed her thighs. The distressed details also showcased the A-lister's famous curves as she posed looking over her shoulder.

Bey completed the ensemble with an oversized camouflage jacket by Mistress Rocks ($114) and DSquared platform boots that retail for upwards of $1,1650.