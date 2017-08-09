Viola Davis Had the Best Answer About Her How to Get Away With Murder Character's Pansexuality

Viola Davis' How to Get Away With Murder character Annalise Keating is a lot of things, including a pansexual.

Creator Pete Nowalk confirmed the character's sexuality at the 2017 TCA summer press tour during a GLAAD panel when asked about harmful tropes, with TV shows sometimes portraying LGBT people as bad people.

"I got really lucky in not having to make my characters perfect," he said. "Because they're all bad people… you don't necessarily have to make them do things that aren't real…Viola's character—we've never said, but I think she's pansexual. She gets to just be bad in all the best ways. In that way it's very liberating to write any LGBTQ character on the show."

Davis told E! News she's happy Nowalk revealed it because she wasn't sure how much she could reveal.

"I love the idea that she's just searching for love and intimacy and whoever will give it to her. I love that it's not coming from a place of damage and being screwed up because I don't think it's screwed up. I think it's an interesting, liberating thought to just seek the person who is seeking you. It's kind of an interesting 21st Century element to place in this character," she said.

"I'm at a place where I just want to do anything that is different. And anything that I feel is going to touch people in a way. I think a lot of homosexuals and the LGBT community, they're kind of feeling like they're on the outside now and I think it's wonderful to have a character like that to relate to and is not once again coming from a place of damage but coming from a place of seeking, of really wanting to be loved and love," she continued.

Click play on the video above to hear more from Davis about her character.

How to Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

