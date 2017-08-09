Viola Davis Had the Best Answer About Her How to Get Away With Murder Character's Pansexuality

Viola Davis' How to Get Away With Murder character Annalise Keating is a lot of things, including a pansexual.

Creator Pete Nowalk confirmed the character's sexuality at the 2017 TCA summer press tour during a GLAAD panel when asked about harmful tropes, with TV shows sometimes portraying LGBT people as bad people.

"I got really lucky in not having to make my characters perfect," he said. "Because they're all bad people… you don't necessarily have to make them do things that aren't real…Viola's character—we've never said, but I think she's pansexual. She gets to just be bad in all the best ways. In that way it's very liberating to write any LGBTQ character on the show."

Davis told E! News she's happy Nowalk revealed it because she wasn't sure how much she could reveal.