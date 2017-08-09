The View Is Turning 20, So We're Ranking All the Show's Co-Hosts Over the Years

The View is turning 20!

After 4,000 episodes (!!), ABC's long-running daytime chatfest will celebrate its two decades on the air on Friday, August 11. Over its estimable run, Barbara Walter's brainchild has seen a total of 20 co-hosts take a seat at the table. But not all are created equal. Some have made an indelible mark on the series—who can forget Rosie O'Donnell's fiery run in season 10?—while others have passed through with nary a blip on the radar.

In honor of the show's big birthday, we're getting real and ranking the ladies. Who reigns supreme? Read on to find out...